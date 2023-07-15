Tomato prices touch Rs 250 per kg; Centre sells at Rs 90 in select cities

In order to provide relief to consumers, the Centre is selling tomato at almost one third of the prevailing prices of Rs. Rs 250 a kg in select cities like Delhi-NCR, Patna and Lucknow through NCCF and NAFED

Prices of tomatoes in retail markets on Saturday (July 15) remained as high as Rs 250 a kg across major cities due to monsoon rains and lean season. The all-India average price stood at nearly Rs 117 a kg, according to government data.

To provide relief to retail consumers, the Centre is selling tomato at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in select cities like Delhi-NCR, Patna and Lucknow.

National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are selling tomato on behalf of the Centre through mobile vans. “In addition to various parts of Delhi and Noida, sale of tomatoes at discounted rates started today at Lucknow, Patna and Muzaffarpur,” Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said in a tweet.

From Sunday onwards, NCCF plans to sell tomatoes through 100-odd Kendriya Bhandar outlets in the national capital. It is in talks with Mother Dairy to sell tomatoes through their 400 Safal retail outlets in Delhi-NCR.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price of tomatoes was ruling at Rs 116.86 a kg on Saturday (July 15), while the maximum rate was Rs 250 a kg and the minimum was Rs 25 a kg. Modal price of tomatoes is Rs 100 per kg.

Among metros, tomatoes were ruling at Rs 178 a kg in Delhi, followed by Rs 150 a kg in Mumbai, and Rs 132 a kg in Chennai. The maximum price of tomato in Hapur was Rs 250 a kg.

Tomato prices normally shoot up during the months of July–August and October–November, which are generally lean production months. Supply disruption caused due to monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates.

