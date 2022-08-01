TN governor slams Manmohan Singh for signing pact with Pak after 26/11 attacks

Speaking at an event in Kochi, Ravi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Balakot surgical strike after the Pulwama attack in February 2019

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi criticised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan nine months after the terrorist attacks (26/11) on Mumbai in November 2008.

Speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday (July 31), Ravi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strike after the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

“Frequently, we used to have terrorist attacks. When the Mumbai attack (26/11) happened, the whole country was traumatised for more than 50 hours. We kept on watching on TV, the whole country getting humiliated by just a handful of terrorists,” Ravi said while addressing a session on ‘Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security’, according to an ANI report.

“Within nine months of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, our PM (Manmohan Singh) and Pakistan PM (Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani) met in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and signed a joint communique (in July 2009) stating both countries were victims of terrorism. What is this? Are we clear? Do we have Shatrubodh? If you try to be in between, you have confusion. It has to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or enemy… We had Aman ki Asha, what Aman ki Asha? PM Vajpayee went (to Pakistan), PM Modi went to attend a wedding in Nawaz Sharif’s family. But Pathankot, Kargil, Uri…,” Ravi added.

The Tamil Nadu governor said the Modi government sent a strong message to Pakistan with the surgical strike.

“What happened after Pulwama? We hit them back, 250 km inside in Balakot, using airpower, with precision. (The) message was – if you commit an act of terrorism, you will have to pay a cost. Terrorism is a high-cost option. It is no longer a low-cost option, we will make a high-cost option,” he said.

He also said that those using a gun should be dealt with a gun and there is zero tolerance toward violence.

“… Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. No negotiation with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country. No talks with any armed group in last eight years, if only for surrender,” he added.