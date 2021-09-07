Third wave of COVID is already here, says Mumbai mayor

Talking about the festive season, she urged people to remain in their homes and practise distancing protocols

The mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, said on Tuesday that the city is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19.

Mumbai has reported more than 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of September, per civic data.

“The third-wave of COVID-19 is not coming, it is here,” said Pednekar, adding that an announcement regarding the matter had already been made in Nagpur, ANI reported.

She espoused the motto ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Bapa’ (My Home, My Lord) for the upcoming Ganesh utsav festivities, urging people to remain in their homes.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday warned that the “third wave of COVID-19 was at our doorsteps”.

“We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases,” he said in a statement. “Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people’s lives are important,” he added.

Meanwhile, the spike in the cases has left municipality officials worried ahead of the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said that in view of the current situation, the civic body has decided to ramp up COVID-19 testing, hire more clean-up marshals to fine people spitting at public places, and keep jumbo COVID-19 centres ready.

“One month is important for us. Currently, people are going out for the ten-day Ganpati festival [beginning September 10]. They will return after immersion [Anant Chaturdashi]. Hence this period and the next 15 days will be very crucial for us,” Kakani said. In normal times, pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and in other cities in Maharashtra attract thousands of devotees during the Ganesh festival.

Mumbai on Monday reported 379 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,725 and the death toll to 15,998.