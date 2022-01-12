Thief in Assam cooks khichdi during burglary, gets arrested

The case was recently shared by Assam Police on their twitter page

Khichdi may be one healthy gruel (it has been even touted to be India’s national dish), but eating it at the wrong time may land you in jail. Yes, literally.

Assam Police on Tuesday shared the case of a thief who was arrested in Guwahati after he sat down to cook khichdi in the middle of a burglary.

“The curious case of cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your wellbeing. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol [Guwahati Police] is serving him some hot meals,” Tweeted Assam Police from its official handle.

The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. pic.twitter.com/ehLKIgqcZr — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 11, 2022



Sharing more details about the burglary case, a report by a prominent daily said the thief had broken into a house in the Hengerabari locality of Guwahati when the house owners were away. Neighbours, who were aware of the owners’ absence, knew a thief had broken in when they heard noises from the kitchen – the thief had taken time out from stealing to cook khichdi. It was the neighbours who caught the thief and handed him over to the police, the report said.

Advertisement

Assam Police’s witty tweet left netizens in splits and garnered a trail of hilarious rejoinders. The tweet has collected over 400 likes and 129 retweets.

“Always bring your tiffin at work,” tweeted one user.

Another user wondered why the burglar chose to cook khichdi when he could have settled for a much easier recipe, given the risky nature of his ‘job’. “…very nutrition concerned burglar,” the user commented.

“He was following pm advice, #atmanirbhar, why arrested,” said another user.