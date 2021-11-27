The Federal webinar: what it means to be a non-vegetarian in today’s India

Understanding the trend of growing politicisation of food habits and the impact it could have on a multicultural, unequal society like India

In the past seven years of the BJP-led NDA regime, there has been a state-backed push against non-vegetarians. Stringent laws against cattle slaughter and attacks on those involved in cattle trade have been followed by local authorities in several cities like Gurugram attempting to ban meat sale on certain days of the week

To understand the trend of growing politicisation of food habits and the impact it could have on a multicultural, unequal society like India, The Federal webinar speaks to Sohail Hashmi, writer, filmmaker and activist; Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher; Meet Ashar, animal rights activist, PETA; and Aunindyo Chakravarty, journalist and commentator.

The panel discussion is led by K S Dakshina Murthy, associate editor, The Federal.