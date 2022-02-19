The Federal webinar: Should the post of Governor be scrapped?

Critics believe the post has been reduced to a sinecure for politicians for being politically faithful to the government of the day

The office of the Governor – a constitutional post – is once again under the scanner following several controversies, the latest being Kerala, where Arif Mohammad Khan is engaged in a spat with the ruling LDF.

Critics believe the post has been reduced to a sinecure for politicians for being politically faithful to the government of the day. Consequently, a candidate wedded to a political ideology could find it difficult to adjust to the requirements of a constitutionally mandated post.

Given the recent controversies, The Federal asks: Should the post of Governor be scrapped?

Discussing this issue on our live webinar on February 20, 2022, will be T K S Elangovan, member of the Rajya Sabha, DMK; M B Rajesh, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly; P D T Achary, former secretary general, Lok Sabha; Gargi Chatterjee, head, Bangla Pokkho, Kolkata; and Tatagatha Roy, former governor and BJP leader, Kolkata. The talk will be moderated by S Srinivasan, editor-in-chief, The Federal.

Join us at 6.30pm, Saturday, as we discuss this important topic.