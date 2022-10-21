Terrorism biggest violator of human rights: Amit Shah at Interpol meet

Terrorism is the biggest violator of human rights, said Amit Shah, even as he urged Interpol and its member countries to join hands for cross-border cooperation to defeat cross-border terrorism

Terrorism is the biggest violator of human rights, said Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday (October 21), even as he urged Interpol and its member countries to join hands for cross-border cooperation to defeat cross-border terrorism.

Addressing delegates from 164 countries at the 90th Interpol General Assembly on its concluding day here, Shah said, “Terrorism is the biggest violator of human rights…. The narrative of good terrorism and bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together.”

Criminal syndicates are working together as a nexus and therefore, global police and intelligence agencies should work together, he said. Pointing out that the Narendra Modi government is trying its best to make police forces capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, Shah revealed that India is preparing a national database on terrorism and narcotics so that police agencies can use information effectively.

The Interpol general assembly is being organised in New Delhi to coincide with the 75th anniversary year of India’s independence.

Shah said the current crime incidents are “borderless” and all the Interpol member countries will have to rise to meet this challenge and the role of global police organisations in tackling these issues is “very important”. Cross-border cooperation is of utmost importance in checking cross-border terrorism, the home minister added.

Lambasting the narratives of good terrorism and bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism, he pointed out that they all cannot go together. Talking about online radicalisation, Shah said this cannot be termed a political problem as in that case, the battle against it will be half-hearted.

He also said citizen’s security is the first priority of any police force.