Tauktae turns into extremely severe cyclone; Mumbai, Surat airports shut

Konkan, parts of central Maharashtra and southern and coastal districts of Gujarat are on high alert

Mumbai and Surat airports have been shut; over 12,000 people have been evacuated as Tauktae intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclone’ category (wind speed at 180 km/hr) Monday (May 17) morning.

Tauktae — which in Myanmarese means ‘gecko’ — is currently speeding past the Maharashtra coast and has inched closer to Mumbai. It is most likely to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district Monday night between 8-11 pm as a ‘very severe cyclone’ (wind speed at least 150 km/hr).

A few place along Goa and Maharashtra coast reported heavy rains. A heavy rain pounded Ratnagiri between May 16 5.30pm and 8.30am the next day. Other stations which recorded rainfall include Harnai (77mm), Kolhapur (40.1mm), Satara (35.2mm) and Alibag (31.4mm).

As per the latest available storm position at 5.30 am of May 17, the officials at the India Meteorological Department said that Tauktae was located 160 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 290 km south-southeast of Veraval, 250km south-southeast of Diu and 840 km of south-southeast of Karachi, Pakistan.

All of Konkan, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and southern and coastal districts of Gujarat — Porbandar, Junagarh, Valsad, Rajkot and Amreli — remain on high alert.

Gujarat coast will experience gale winds with speeds 70 to 80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr on May 17. The maximum wind impact and storm surge will be experienced along coasts of Junagarh, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar, where the wind speed of up to 185 km/hr is forecast.

The approaching storm will also cover Dardra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Surendranagar districts also with winds speeds of 80-90km/hr gusting to 100km/hr.

Prime Minister Modi has asked for least disruption in oxygen supply from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the site of a Reliance Industries’ refinery which is currently India’s largest single-location medical oxygen provider. Oxygen supply is of critical importance with lakhs of COVID patients on life support. Reliance has said it is working to ensure supply, but warned it could be forced to shut down generation for a few hours.