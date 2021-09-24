Tatas are going to make Airbus C295 planes in India. Here are the details

The Airbus C295’s new version will be made in India. As per the agreement, a total of 56 aircraft will join the IAF. Out of these, 40 will be manufactured by TATA Consortium

India recently signed a deal with Airbus for acquisition of 56 C295 MW transport aircraft for the its air force.

The C295 is a medium-weight aircraft of five to 10 tonne capacity and will replace the ageing Avro transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). As per the Ministry of Defence, the induction of the plane will be a significant step towards modernisation of the IAF’s transport fleet.

The Airbus C295

The C295 is a new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment and can carry out different missions. The aircraft was previously produced by Construcciones Aeronáuticas SA (CASA, a Spanish aircraft manufacturer that is now part of Airbus Defence and Space). The C295 is now made at Airbus’ facility in Spain.

It can operate in semi-prepared strips and has a rear ramp door for dropping of troops and cargo. The C295W version of the C295 transport plane is equipped with winglets, with more payload capacity over larger distances. This results in fuel consumption savings of around 4 per cent and increased safety margins in mountainous regions.

Airbus C295 for India

The Airbus C295’s new version will be made in India. As per the agreement, a total of 56 aircraft will join the IAF. Out of these, 40 will be manufactured by TATA Consortium. All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.

The aircraft has received orders from military and civil operators all over the world, from Canada and Egypt to Spain and Indonesia. The aircraft will give a major boost to tactical airlift capability of IAF, especially in the northern and north-eastern sectors and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Tata’s Involvement

The Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, congratulated Airbus Defence, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the defence ministry on the inking of the contract.

In a signed statement posted on Twitter, he said the clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the aircraft is a “great step” forward in the opening up of the aviation and avionics projects in India.

“It will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before. The Tata Group congratulates Airbus and the Indian defence ministry for this bold step in fully building this state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft in India in support of the Make-in-India thrust to bolster the country’s equity framework,” Tata said.

The Avro-748 Planes

The Airbus’ new aircraft will replace the IAF’s ageing fleet of Avro-748.

The Avro Hawker Siddeley HS748 is a twin-engine turboprop military transport and freighter of British origin. The aircraft, which can carry 48 paratroopers or six tonnes of freight, has been in the IAF fleet since the 1960s.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had initiated the manufacture of the Avro (later Hawker Siddeley and still later British Aerospace) 748, in technical collaboration with the British aircraft and its engine manufacturers.