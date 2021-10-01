Tata Sons wins Air India bid: Report  

A committee of ministers on the disinvestment of Air India, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, has reportedly acknowledged the winner and an official announcement will be made in the next few days

Tata Sons has bagged the bid for debt-ridden airlines Air India, reports said on Friday.

Tata Sons is yet to make an announcement on the matter.

Earlier reports said the top two bidders in the race to acquire Air India were Tata Group and SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh.

Tata had bid around ₹3,000 crore higher than the reserve price set by the Centre and around ₹5,000 crore more than what Singh had bid, Economic Times said quoting officials privy to the bidding process.

According to the report, the reserve price was set at ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore.

“The reserve price was decided after bids were called to ensure that bidders do not get to know about the reserve price before their bids. This ensured utmost secrecy when it comes to the reserve price,” another official told ET.

This is the government’s second attempt at divesting a stake in Air India. The government in 2018 had failed to sell 76 per cent of stake in the airlines after finding no takers. This time, however, the government has called for bids for a 100 per cent stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50 per cent in ground handling company AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited).

The bidding was conducted as part of the Modi government’s plan to privatize loss-making state-owned ventures.

Also in line are Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Shipping Corporation, BPCL, Pawan Hans and Nilanchal Ispat Nigam.