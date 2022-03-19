Why no film on exodus of Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh, asks Taslima Nasreen

The Bangladeshi writer made the statement after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

Amid raging debate over Vivek Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said why there is no film yet on the exodus of Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh during Partition.

“If the story was 100% true, no exaggeration, no half truth, then it is really a sad story and Kashmiri Pandits must get back their rights to live in Kashmir. I don’t understand why no film was made on the exodus of Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh,” the Muslim author who watched the movie on Friday (March 18) said.

The Kashmir Files, centred on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after being hounded by terrorists in the 1990s, has crossed the ₹100 crore-mark. The film, which is being dubbed as a sleeper hit, has attracted a lot of attention because of its controversial subject. It is also in the midst of a political controversy with the BJP leaders standing behind the movie and its makers while the opposition, mostly Congress, accusing the Modi government of promoting a ‘propagandist’ movie. Many states, mostly BJP rules, have declared the movie tax free. Meanwhile, Director Vivek Agnihotri has been provided with Y category security.

Taslima is known for her alleged anti-Islamic views. She had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile. She has also stayed in the US and Europe during the last two decades. However, on many occasions she had expressed her wish to live in India permanently, especially in Kolkata. Taslima had also applied for permanent residency in India but no decision has been taken on it by the Home Ministry.

Taslima often speaks against Islamic practices. On the hijab row in Udupi, Karnataka, she took a stand against wearing head scarves by Muslim women. On Kashmir Files, Tasleema compared the exodus of Kashmiri migrants from the Valley to the exodus of Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh after Partition.