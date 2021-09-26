Taliban to change Afghan passports, national identity cards

According to reports the Taliban government wants the name ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ mentioned in the documents

The Taliban which has initiated a slew of changes in governance and is expected to revive several draconian rituals of its earlier rule, has now announced that it will change Afghan passports and national identity cards issued by the previous Ashraf Ghani-government.

The militant organization, however, maintained that the current documents will be in use for the time being, the Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Also read: Executions and amputations will resume, says veteran Taliban boss

Advertisement

According to the news agency, Taliban deputy minister for information and culture Zaibiullah Mujahid has said that it is possible that Afghan passports and NIDs to have ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ on them. He, however, clarified that the documents and passport issued by the former government is also valid.

Reports said only residents who have submitted their biometrics to the government can apply for the new documents as the passport and national identity cards departments are closed in the country.

Among several changes, some even regressive, the Taliban has already announced that execution and cutting off of limbs for criminals will be resumed under its rule.

In a recent interview, Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin, said punishments like amputating hands was essential for security and reducing crime rate, the Taliban cabinet is still mulling whether to carry them out in public.

Governments across the world, which have been closely watching the Taliban’s movements and promise of ‘reforms’ (compared to its earlier regime 20 years ago), have said that their recognition of the government will solely depend on the Taliban’s respect for human rights.

Also read: Taliban’s return, China-Pak-Afghan axis issues of concern: Tharoor

Meanwhile, reports said the executions and amputations have already begun. An AP report quoting a witness said on Saturday that the Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in a main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan. Another witness told AP that four bodies were brought to the square and three bodies were moved to other square in the city to be displayed. The Taliban had reportedly announced in the square that the first four had been caught and killed by police for a kidnapping bid. Their bodies were hung at the city square to serve as a lesson for other kidnappers.