Take precautionary booster dose against COVID, urges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to take precautionary booster dose of vaccines against COVID.

The PM made the appeal after virtually inaugurating a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister informed that development works at the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission are linked to healthcare and other community service efforts.

Addressing a programme marking launch of development works at the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Dharampur, Gujarat. https://t.co/8eHDJHbaqh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022

“I urge all present here to take precaution dose of COVID vaccine. On the completion of 75 years of independence, the government has started a campaign of giving free vaccine doses for 75 days,” Modi said, addressing the huge gathering.

We should ensure that everybody in our family and our area or village takes the precautionary dose,” he added.

In a tweet, PMO said: “India is running a nationwide immunization for not just humans but also animal-protective vaccines.”

