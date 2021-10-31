T20 World Cup preview: India take on the Kiwis

Team Blue India and New Zealand face-off in a crunch T20 World Cup clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai Sports City, on Sunday.

Both teams tasted defeat in their opening matches, and are looking to register their first win in the tournament.

India were completely outplayed in their opening game as Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win.

New Zealand too lost their opening fixture to Pakistan. While they didn’t fare as poorly as the Indian team, Kane Williamson’s side too were outplayed.

India too will be wary of the Kiwis. Kane Williamson’s team beat India in the 2019 World Cup semis and then again in the World Test Championship final in England. India will be gunning to avenge those defeats and make a statement of intent in the tournament, especially to some of those who have already written them off despite playing just one match.

Ahead of the match, batting legend and commenter Sunil Gavaskar advised India against making too many changes.

“They [New Zealand] wouldn’t be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that.

Team news

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (probable): 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Tim Seifert (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee/Adam Milne, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

Pitch and Conditions

Teams batting second have won 14 of the 18 T20s played in Dubai this year. So don’t be surprised if the captain winning the toss to