‘Swift action in Hyd rape case,’ KTR slams those trolling him for supporting Bilkis Bano

Pointing out that in Hyderabad case HC had granted bail to rapists arrested after swift action, KTR said there’s a need to amend some laws so that convicted rapists remains in jail till death

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Friday hit back at trolls, who following his criticism of releasing 11 rape and murder convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, have been alleging inaction in a recent rape case in Hyderabad.

Answering back to “the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad,” KTR tweeted, “the rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them bail.”

Jubilee Hills rape case

He was referring to the case of rape of a 17-year-old in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills around two months ago, in which five of the six accused were below 18 years of age. They got bail last month on account of they being juveniles. Saduddin Malik, the one who’s not a minor, got bail in early August after 61 days in jail. His lawyer had argued that Malik was entitled to bail as the police investigation was over and the chargesheet filed as well.

“Loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on bail in JH rape case…That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no rapist gets a bail & when convicted remains in jail till death…Life imprisonment in truest sense,” KTR tweeted.

Slamming release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Earlier, he had slammed the release of the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for Bilkis Bano’s gangrape and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“This is a blot on the collective conscience of our nation,” KTR had tweeted, reacting specifically to the convicts being welcomed with sweets and garlands. “What happened to Bilkis Bano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow,” he wrote.

The Gujarat government has said the convicts — in jail since their sentencing in 2008 — were released as per a remission policy, only after the Supreme Court asked the state to take a decision on a plea by one of them.