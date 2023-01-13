Swayamsevaks come to shakhas to serve the country: RSS chief

The thought of serving the country makes swayamsevaks very capable human beings, says the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Lord Hanuman is the role model from the ancient period for organisation’s volunteers and 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji from the historical era.

He said RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and its top leaders, M S Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras (all three served as Sarsanghchalak), have unequivocally said the saffron flag, not an individual, is the role model for the Nagpur-based Hindutva organisation and its swayamsevaks (volunteers).

“Saffron flag is the symbol of our principles. Our ideals is in tatva (element) form and the saffron flag is the symbol of that tatva,” the RSS leader said.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering of Bal Swayamsevaks and others on the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand at Yeshwant Stadium ground Nagpur.

If you want a person as a role model, the three (RSS chiefs) have said from the ancient (puran kaal) period, our role model is Ram bhakt Lord Hanuman and from the historical period (itihaas kaal), our role model is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he added.

The RSS chief further mentioned that swayamsevaks do not come to Sangh’s shakhas (regular meetings) for their personal fulfilment, but to serve the country.

Bhagwat said in early years of their childhood, swayamsevaks get attracted to programmes at shakhas. But, in teen years, they realise they have come to the Sangh to serve the country.

The thought of serving the country makes swayamsevaks very capable human beings and aim for higher cause in life, said the RSS leader.

He asked RSS volunteers to inculcate the values and qualities of Lord Hanuman.

Bhagwat also called for working towards making India a Vishwa Guru (teacher or knowledge-giver of the world).

“If we work towards this larger cause, coming generations will take India to much greater heights,” he noted.

(With Agency inputs)