SUV explosives case: Mumbai police sacks Sachin Vaze

The controversial officer, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit, was earlier suspended after his name cropped up in the Ambani security scare case

Sachin Vaze, the suspended assistant police inspector, arrested by the National Investigating Agency, in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, was on Tuesday (May 11) dismissed from police service, said a PTI report.

The order terminating Vaze’s service was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said a spokesperson of the city police. A 1990-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Waze, also known as an “encounter cop”, was earlier suspended after his arrest by the NIA in the SUV-cum-murder case on March 13.

“API Sachin Hindurao Vaze has been dismissed from police service. Order was issued on May 11 under Provision of 311(2)(B) Constitution of India by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” a top official said. Waze was reinstated in the Mumbai police in June 2020 after being suspended for 16 years in a case related to alleged custodial death of a bomb blast accused.

Post-reinstatement, he was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch and handling high-profile cases, including the fake TRP case, fake social media followers’ case, the DC car finance scam and the Ambani security scare case.