Suspended MPs show ‘no remorse’: Naidu refuses to revoke their suspension

After Venkaiah Naidu stood his ground on the suspension of the 12 RS MPs, the Opposition members, including the TMC, walked out of Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday (November 30) shot down the appeal made by the Opposition leaders of 16 parties to revoke the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs from the Upper House. The 12 MPs had been suspended for “misbehaviour” on August 11, the last day of the previous session.

Naidu stood his ground this morning and said the suspension of the 12 MPs will not be revoked as they “haven’t expressed remorse”. He said, “Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (the Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked.” This angered the Opposition parties who then walked out.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also refused to entertain complaints that there is no precedent to punish MPs for actions in the previous session. “Rule 256 says a MP can be suspended for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session,” he pointed out. After Naidu refused to budge, the Opposition members, which included the TMC, walked out.

Earlier, the TMC, had not participated in the meeting the 12 Opposition leaders had in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, though two of its MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi however was also present at the meeting, said sources.

“The Opposition leaders, led by Kharge, later met Naidu and urged him to revoke the suspension of the members,” the sources said. Leaders of some parties also contemplated boycotting the House, but some members did not agree to this suggestion. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party had walked out of Parliament to show support to the 12 MPs. He accused the government of using suspension as a “threat” to silence the Opposition. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

Leaders of the DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI and CPI-M, RJD, TRS, IUML, RSP, MDMK, LJD, NC, Kerala Congress, VCK and AAP, besides that of the Congress were present at the meeting.

Twelve Opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session on Monday for their unruly behaviour and misconduct during the last day of the monsoon session on August 11, after the government moved a motion in this regard.

Leaders of 12 Opposition parties had condemned the government for bringing the motion that led to the suspension of the 12 members on Monday.

The Opposition leaders termed the suspension “unwarranted and undemocratic”, and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House. The suspended MPs include six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

The motion to suspend Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and Binoy Viswam of CPI was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

(With inputs from Agencies)