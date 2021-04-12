Sunanda Pushkar case: Court reserves order on framing of charges

On the last date of hearing, a statement by Pushkar’s son was read out, which stated that Tharoor could not have murdered his mother

A court in Delhi on Monday reserved orders for framing of charges against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The prosecution has charged Tharoor, her husband, with abetment to suicide and cruelty (Sections 306, 498A).

The court reserved its orders for April 29.

Pushkar was found dead in a Delhi hotel in January 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as Tharoor’s official bungalow was being renovated at that time.

The MP had earlier told the court that he should be discharged as various investigations have been conducted by experts but they have not given a “definite opinion on the cause of death”.

Tharoor is represented by Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa. He has sought discharge in the case, saying there is no evidence against him to prove the offence punishable under either section 498A or 306.

On the last date of hearing, Pahwa read out a statement by Pushkar’s son, which stated that Tharoor could not have murdered his mother and that he could not even hurt a fly. The submissions were made before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.