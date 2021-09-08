Cabinet call: FRP hike on sugarcane to benefit 5 crore growers

Fair and remunerative price of ₹ 290 per quintal announced on Wednesday is the highest farmers have ever got

Sugarcane growers can rejoice as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 8) sanctioned ₹ 5 per quintal hike in fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane for the next marketing year.

The FRP of ₹ 290 per quintal announced on Wednesday is the highest farmers have ever got and is likely to benefit 5 crore growers and 5 lakh workers employed in sugar mills, Union minister Piyush Goyal said after the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Last year, the FRP was increased by ₹ 10 set and fixed at ₹ 285 per quintal.

The sugarcane crushing season begins in October every year and the revised rates are declared in September.

The Centre claims the revised FRP will give growers 50% above their cost. A statement said the cost of production of sugarcane for 2021-22 sugar season is ₹ 155 per quintal, and the new FRP at a recovery rate of 10 per cent is higher by 87.1% over production cost, thus giving farmers a return of more than 50% over their cost.

FRP is the minimum price that sugar factory owners have to pay the farmers. It is directly connected to basic recovery rate of sugar. Recovery of more than 10 per cent fetches higher FRP. So, when the recovery increases beyond 10 per cent, then on every point 1 per cent rise, additional ₹ 2.90 is paid per quintal. “Even if a farmer has less than 9.5 per cent recovery, their FRP will be ₹ 275 per quintal, said Goyal.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have their own sugarcane price called ‘state advisory prices’ (SAPs), which is usually higher than the Centre’s FRP.

Cabinet signs agreement between India and Portugal

The Cabinet approved the signing of an agreement between India and Portugal on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal on Wednesday.

“The agreement would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Portugal on sending and accepting Indian workers,” an official statement said.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of an agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic between the government of India and the government of Portugal,” the statement said.

Under this agreement, a joint committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of the recruitment of Indian citizens in Portugal.

The statement said that signing this agreement with Portugal will add a new destination for Indian migrant workers in an EU member nation, especially in the context of many Indian workers who have returned to India following the COVID-19 pandemic. It also said that this would provide new opportunities for skilled Indian workers and professionals.