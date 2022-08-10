Sturgeon Moon 2022: Witness final supermoon of year on Raksha Bandhan

The full moon is named after North America’s largest fish, the Sturgeon as a large number of these fishes were found in the Great Lakes in North America at this time of the year

Following the Flower Moon of February, Strawberry Moon of June and Buck Moon of July, sky watchers have a last chance to witness the fourth and last supermoon of the year – the Sturgeon on Thursday (August 11).

The moon will peak around 1:36 am GMT. The moon will also appear brighter and bigger the night prior to (on Wednesday) and after the peak (on Friday).

Sturgeon Moon – name and symbolism

The full moon is named after North America’s largest fish, the Sturgeon as a large number of these fishes were found in the Great Lakes in North America at this time of the year.

The Moon is also called Corn Moon as it represents the start of the harvesting season in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Celts called it Lynx Moon and Dispute Moon representing the delicate balance between nature and harvest.

According to NASA, “The next full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon and it’s a marginal supermoon. It’s also called the Green Corn Moon, the Raksha Bandhan Festival Moon, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Tu B’Av Holiday Moon.”

Parallel celestial event

The Sturgeon Moon will share the same sky with the Perseids Meteor shower that peaks on the night of August 12.

These meteor showers occur every year between July 17 and August 24 and usually peak around August 12 or August 13.

Supermoons

Due to Earth’s elliptical orbit, there are times when the moon comes closest to Earth’s orbit, looking more brighter and larger. The closest point is called perigee. The resulting phenomenon is called Supermoon.

The term ‘supermoon’ was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

As per NASA, a supermoon appears 17% bigger and 30% brighter than other moons in a year.

As per reports, some scientists in the past have associated tragic earthquakes and tsunamis with similar celestial phenomena while others have brushed off such assumptions saying it can only have some impact on tides.

Similar to 2022, four supermoons will take to the skies in 2023 as well, followed by four more in 2024 and three in 2025.

Illusion

While watching the supermoon, the moon appears to be bigger and brighter but in reality, the natural satellite has not grown bigger but has come closer to Earth which explains the change.

Word of caution

Owing to the decreasing distance between the Moon and the Earth, there are possibilities of tidal disturbances and coastal flooding. Fisherfolk is always advised to take caution during the period.