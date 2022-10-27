States, Centre collectively responsible to tackle trans-border crimes: Amit Shah

The home minister said it is the collective responsibility of states to effectively tackle crimes operating from across the country's border or state's borders or regional crimes to make society free from fear

It is the collective responsibility of states and the Centre to effectively tackle trans-border crimes, said home minister Amit Shah on Thursday (October 27).

“In our Constitution, law and order is a state subject…but we can be successful against trans-border or borderless crimes only when all states sit together to ponder over them, make a common strategy and (make) efforts to curb them,” he said at a two-day Chintan Shivir at Surajkund in Haryana.

The Chintan Shivir was organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of Vision 2047 and Panch Pran announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech.

The shivir can become a good platform to discuss strategies to counter cyber crimes, narcotics and cross-border terrorism, among others, and to exchange good practices in law and order, said Shah, adding that “we will have to focus on rationalisation of resources”.

The Modi government has recorded success on all fronts of internal security be it Jammu and Kashmir, the north-east or narcotics smuggling, he said.

The minister said that all states will have National Investigation Agency offices as a strategy to counter terrorism. “Our internal security is considered strong,” Shah said also noting that “35,000 police and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel have laid down their lives to keep the unity and integrity of the country intact”.

Developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, the usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the event.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Chintan Shivir through video conferencing on October 28.