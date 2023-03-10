Stalin: Opposition unity call against BJP led to ‘lies’ about migrant workers in TN

During his "Ungalil Oruvan" question and answer series, the leader of the ruling DMK party stated that none of the migrant workers in the state have been attacked as claimed.

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has accused saffron party functionaries of spreading “lies” about attacks on migrant workers in the state as a consequence of his recent appeal for opposition unity to remove the ruling BJP from power at the Centre next year.

Many such workers were employed in Tamil Nadu for a long time and never have they faced any issues, he said.

“Some have been preparing fake videos and spreading lies. The BJP functionaries in north India have done this with an agenda. You will understand the conspiracy behind doing so, if you notice that such lies were spread the very next day I highlighted the need for political organisations opposed to the BJP joining hands at the national level,” he said.

At his birthday rally here on March 1, attended by leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Stalin had stressed for opposition unity to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The CM said that soon after he received information about the alleged attacks, he enquired if the migrant workers were targeted anywhere in the state and it emerged that it was not the case.

“I have informed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar that not even a small irritation has been caused (to the workers),” he said, adding the official delegation from that state which had visited TN over the issue has returned with satisfaction.