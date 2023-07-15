Sri Lanka wants to use the Indian rupee as much as US dollar: President

Just as East Asia witnessed significant economic growth 75 years ago, it was now India’s turn along with the Indian Ocean region, the Sri Lankan media quoted Wickremesinghe as saying

With the Indian economy booming, Sri Lanka wants to see the Indian rupee used as much as the US dollar, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said.

Wickremesinghe, also the finance minister, said this while addressing an Indian CEO Forum in Colombo this week, only days before he makes a visit to New Delhi. Just as East Asia witnessed significant economic growth some 75 years ago, it was now India’s turn along with the Indian Ocean region, the Sri Lankan media quoted Wickremesinghe as saying.

Wickremesinghe, who became the president a year ago amid turmoil in Sri Lanka, spoke after the Indian Forum’s TS Prakash called for the enhanced use of the Indian rupee in the island nation’s economy.

“It makes no difference to us if India (the Indian rupee) becomes a common currency. We will have to figure out how to go about it. We must become more open to the outside world,” Wickremesinghe said. He added that Sri Lanka benefits from its proximity to India, coupled with a rich history, cultural heritage and longstanding trading relationships spanning 2,500 years, The Daily Mirror quoted him as saying.

“Once we complete debt restructuring, our focus will shift towards a comprehensive growth agenda,” he added. “This entails a massive overhaul of our economy, legal framework and systems aligning our path with that of India,” he said.

India-Lanka ties

The 74-year-old was elected through parliament to fill in the rest of the term of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted from power following a mass revolt against Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since independence.

India has provided economic assistance totalling 4 billion dollars to Sri Lanka when it was faced with all-round shortages. The High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagle, who was at the July 13 event, said the Indian government and the Indian business community have helped Colombo to recuperate from the financial crisis.

“Even during the initial crisis, Indian businessmen began doing business in Sri Lanka to demonstrate to the rest of the world that the country’s financial status is stable,” Bagle said.