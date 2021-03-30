Airports can consider ‘spot fines’ for violation of COVID safety protocols: DGCA

As India stares at a second wave, DGCA has issued a circular tightening surveillance at airports to ensure that people follow Covid safety protocols or face being fined on the spot

Flight passengers need to be extra-cautious now and follow COVID safety protocols like wearing masks to completely cover their nose and mouth and maintain social distancing or else they may be fined by the airport authorities.

This is due to a new circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (March 30) asking airports to consider imposing ‘spot fines’ on those who tend to disregard COVID guidelines.

India’s situation has gone from “bad to worse”, as the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, as of Tuesday morning. As India “stares at a second wave”, measures are being taken at public places like airports to ensure air passengers adhere to the strict SOP laid down by the authorities to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Also read: Passengers without mask to be ‘de-boarded’ from flights, DGCA rules

This advisory to airports comes in the wake of DGCA noticing that people have not been satisfactorily complying with COVID guidelines, reported Network 18.

“During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to our notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory,” noted DGCA in their circular.

The SOPs were not being followed, the circular stated, as the masks were not completely covering people’s nose and mouth. Travellers were not scrupulously subscribing to social distancing norms at airport premises as well. Masks and maintaining social distance are effective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, according to health officials.

Therefore, the DGCA puts the onus on all airport operators to ensure that all COVID-19 protocol are minutely followed. Further, the regulating authority has ordered them besides stepping up their “surveillance’, to consider the possibility of some sort of punitive action against COVID protocol violators at airports.

Also read: International flights suspended till Dec 31, select services allowed: DGCA

The DGCA has then suggested that airports could levy ‘spot fines’ within the confines of law and with the help of local police and authorities. This could help to deter the public from violating COVID protocol at the airport.

Earlier in March too, the DGCA had asked airports and airlines to strongly enforce Covid norms. At that time, violators who refused to comply with safety protocols were to be handed over to the airport security. And, airlines could also deboard ‘unruly’ passengers before the flight took off and also put them on the no-flier list.

According to Network 18, fifteen passengers who were caught violating COVID-19 protocol on domestic flights of three airlines, between March 15 and March 23, may be banned for three months by the carriers.