‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ highest grossing movie of 2021

The film reached $1.05 billion at the global box office during the Christmas weekend, followed by Chinese film 'The Battle of Lake Changjin' ($904.9 million)

Superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home has successfully entertained audiences in a pandemic-stricken world and crossed $1 billion at the global box office to be billed the highest-grossing movie of 2021.

The last global movie to have achieved the feat was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

The latest Spider-man film, the 27th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). It reached $1.05 billion at the global box office during the Christmas weekend, followed by Chinese film The Battle of Lake Changjin ($904.9 million).

Media analysts have called the achievement by the marvel film an example of the power of a movie theatre experience.

The film, a joint venture by Sony and Disney, is expected to earn around $81.5 million in its second weekend, a drop of 69 per cent from the initial earnings. MCU films usually see a 50-70 per cent drop between the first and the second weekends of screening.

As per a 2015 rights-sharing deal between Sony and Disney, Spider-Man, the adaptation rights of which Sony Picture Entertainment holds, would appear in Marvel’s cinematic universe. Marvel, in turn, would not only be involved in solo projects featuring Spider-Man, but also feature the character in other Marvel films.

As per the deal, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man has appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The 2017 film grossed $880.4 million worldwide, becoming the second-highest box office run of a spider-man film. The 2019 sequel became the highest grossing spider-man film and the first to enter the 1 billion club, by earning $1.132 billion in the global box office.