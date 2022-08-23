SpiceJet looking for investments, plans to add 7 planes to its fleet : Ajay Singh

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline was looking at investments from external parties including other airlines. Without divulging specific details, he said the carrier would do everything to ensure it remains a strong and vibrant player

SpiceJet is looking for investments from external parties including airlines as it plans to add seven more Boeing planes to its fleet, the carrier’s chief Ajay Singh said on Tuesday (August 23).

In recent times, SpiceJet has faced turbulence, especially with many of its flights suffering technical snags and subsequently, the airline has faced actions from aviation regulator DGCA.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said it is doing the utmost to work through the stress that it has faced and the strategy is to raise resources.

Also Read: SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport’s tarmac after waiting for bus; DGCA begins probe

Advertisement

“We are doing it through government-supported scheme ECLGS, by getting new aircrafts from Boeing and therefore through the SLB process, exploring options for fundraising… we are exploring all options,” he said.

Singh also said that the airline was looking at investments from external parties including other airlines. Without divulging specific details, he said the carrier would do everything to ensure it remains a strong and vibrant player.

The shareholders of SpiceJet, which is a listed company, have approved fundraising of ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 crore and some of the amounts have already been raised, Singh said.

Also Read: Safety concerns: SpiceJet told to operate just 50% flights for 8 weeks

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organized by industry body ASSOCHAM, he said the carrier plans to add at least seven more planes by the end of December. Currently, the airline has 60 operational aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies)