Sourav Ganguly tests positive for COVID; hospital says he is ‘stable’

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Monday (December 27) after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Woodlands hospital in Kolkata, where Ganguly is being treated, stated that the 49-year-old is stable. The BCCI chief is suffering from mild symptoms of COVID and is being monitored closely. His blood samples will be sent genome sequencing to check for the Omicron variant.

Ganguly has been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

Snehasish Ganguly, the elder brother of Sourav, said, “He is stable. Sourav underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as precautionary measure he has been admitted to Woodlands.”

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after facing cardiac issues. Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

India reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths rising by 293. Active cases currently stand at 75,456 while the recovery rate is at 98.90 per cent. Omicron cases went up to 653, with the highest being reported from Maharashtra at 167, followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala 57, Telangana 55 and Gujarat at 49.

(With inputs from Agencies)