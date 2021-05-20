Soon, you can lock or unlock your car with Google digital key

Digital Car Key, which will be initially available on the Android 12 OS, will help drivers lock, unlock and start their car from their smartphone

Google’s latest innovation is all set to help you start, lock and unlock your car without even touching the key.

Yes, you heard it right. The tech giant at a recent I/O developer conference announced its new technology ‘Digital Car Key’ which will enable drivers to lock, unlock and start their car via their smartphone.

The feature is likely to be rolled out with the upcoming Android 12 operating software and will be initially available on high-end smartphones from Pixel and the Samsung Galaxy series. BMW is the likely candidate to offer the feature in its cars although both Google and the car company are yet to confirm the collaboration.

While Google hasn’t revealed much on the workings of the system, it has said that the feature will tap in technologies like Near Field Communications (NFC) and Ultra Wide Band (UWB), which will help drivers to just tap their smartphones over the cars’ door handles to lock or unlock the vehicles.

Interestingly, the feature, just like a password, can be shared with those who borrow the car.

Despite all the buzz, this isn’t a first-of-its kind venture. In 2020, Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) announced the Car Key, a feature similar to Google’s Digital Car Key, which works with iPhone or an Apple watch. Also, carmakers like Tesla, Hyundai, Volvo, and Tata Motors offer smartphone and smartwatch apps to remotely man cars.