Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for routine check-up

The Congress leader has been suffering from a respiratory infection and has been keeping unwell since Tuesday.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday for a routine check-up.

Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital on Wednesday (January 4), as per a PTI report.

According to sources, Sonia has been suffering from a respiratory infection. Sources added that she has been unwell since Tuesday, which is why Rahul and Priyanka had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra’s resumption.

(With Agency inputs)