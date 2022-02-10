‘Somebody else took credit’: Rahane on India’s win in Australia

The batter led the team in Australia in the absence of Virat Kohli, who was back home for the birth of his first child

Former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said certain people were taking away credit for his hard work, referring to India’s 2-1 win in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India were rolled over for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide but won matches in Melbourne and Brisbane, and drew at Sydney, to win the trophy.

“I know what I did there. I don’t need to say this to anybody. And that’s not my nature that I will go and take credit. Yes, there were a few things, for which I made the decisions on the field and dressing room but somebody else took the credit. What was important for me was that we won the series and that was a historical series. For me, that was really special,” Rahane told journalist Boria Majumdar on his show Backstage with Boria.

Since his match-winning 112 at MCG in December 2020, Rahane has hit a bad patch. Since January 2021, Rahane has featured in 15 Tests and has scored only three half-centuries.

He last played in the Test series in South Africa, scoring 136 runs from three matches, including one half-century. In order to prolong his career, the batter is currently focusing on the Ranji Trophy.