Social media goes abuzz as Ola opens booking for e-scooter at ₹499

OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that Ola scooter’s incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing will help accelerate India’s transition to sustainable mobility

Bookings for the much-awaited Ola Electric Scooter have begun with the company charging ₹499 initially (fully refundable) through olaelectric.com. Those who book now will get priority delivery, Ola said on Thursday (July 15).

There is a lot of social media hype around Ola scooter, which is the reason why online booking has generated so much interest in buyers.

Ola Electric website requires prospective buyers to first create an account and then reserve the vehicle. Ola has kept the features of the vehicle and its price a secret so far.

OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently took to Twitter to ask his followers what colours would they want their scooter to sport? Black (as shown in the pic) has already been accepted while Aggarwal wants to know other colour preferences.

It’s day 1 of the revolution, the day we’ve all been eagerly waiting for! The Ola Electric Scooter can now be reserved at just Rs. 499. So #ReserveNow to #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm and be first in line to the future of mobility! pic.twitter.com/UAWuy33d8q — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 15, 2021

He also tweeted some teasers on Thursday to encourage early reservations.

After opening the bookings on Thursday, Aggarwal said, “With its (Ola scooter) incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge.”

Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming! #JoinTheRevolution @Olaelectric https://t.co/ZryubLLo6X pic.twitter.com/wPsch79Djf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 2, 2021

The scooters will be manufactured at Ola’s new plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The Rs 2,400 crore production unit will be capable of producing two million (20 lakh) electric two-wheelers every year when fully operational. Cab aggregator Ola started its electric scooter venture with $100 million (Rs 745.50 crore) investment in local start-up, Vogo, in 2018. Ola Electric was launched in Bengaluru only in 2019.

Aggarwal claimed it will be the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturing unit and provide employment to about 10,000 people.

To meet the challenge of charging electric vehicles, Ola plans an investment of $2 billion in the next five years to set up more than 1 lakh charging stations in 400 cities of India, Moneycontrol reported.

Matrix Partners, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank are the major investors in Ola Electric, which is a one billion-dollar company.