Snooping, threatening, stealing foundations of Modi’s Amrit Kaal: Rahul Gandhi

Former head of security at Twitter Peiter Zatko alleged that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian government to place its agents on the company payroll where they had "direct unsupervised access to the company's systems and user data"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (August 24) attacked the Centre over media reports that it had agents inside Twitter who accessed user data. Gandhi alleged that “snooping, threatening and stealing” are the foundations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promised Amrit Kaal.

According to international media reports, former head of security at Twitter Peiter Zatko has filed whistleblower complaints with US officials alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defences and its problems with fake accounts.

Among the most alarming complaints was Zatko’s allegation that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian government to place its agents on the company payroll where they had “direct unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data”, the media reports claimed.

Tagging a report, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Snooping, threatening and stealing are the foundations of the Amrit Kaal promised by the PM.”

Snooping, threatening and stealing are the foundations of the ‘Amritkaal’ promised by the PM. pic.twitter.com/O9Wl3SclmJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2022

Amrit Kaal is a term the government often uses to refer to the period between now and 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

