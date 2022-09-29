Six airbags mandatory in cars from October 2023: Centre

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

The Union government on Thursday (September 29) announced that from October next year manufacturers have to provide a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars.

The Centre had earlier planned to implement the minimum six airbags rule from October 1 this year.

In a series of tweets, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

Gadkari said considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) from October 1, 2023.

Earlier in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, the government had decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

A draft notification had been issued on January 14, 2022, which mandated that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after October 1, 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube airbags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions.