Singapore withdraws World City Summit invitation to Kejriwal

AAP blamed the central government for preventing Chief Minister from talking about the good work done in Delhi in areas of health and education

The Singapore government has withdrawn its invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was to participate in the World Cities Summit 2022.

As per the Singapore authorities, the invitation acceptance deadline was July 20 and the Chief Minister’s response was not received till then.

The Delhi government had informed on Thursday that Kejriwal had missed the deadline for travel formalities. The government said that not only he was refused clearance for the visit but also the clearance came a day late.

Chief Minister Kejriwal was to speak at the World Cities Summit, the theme of which was ‘Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Combating the Climate Crisis’. He had received the invitation from Singapore High Commission in June.

In response to the invitation withdrawn, the Chief Minister said: “It would have been good if I could go and put forward my point and share with the world the work being done in India. I am not blaming anyone for it.”

As per reports, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had sent the approval for CM’s visit on July 21, a day after the deadline lapsed.

Reportedly, the file seeking permission to travel was sent to Governor on June 7.

The Governor had initially shown reluctance in approving the application saying that it would be inappropriate for a Chief Minister to attend such an event. However, later the application was approved.

The Delhi government had earlier expressed the importance of attending the summit that could emerge as a good opportunity to showcase the city on a global platform.

As per reports, the Delhi government said: “The Central government’s intention may have been fulfilled, but it also leads to a situation where the global community may look down upon the country.”

Reportedly, Kejriwal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month saying that it would be against national interest to stop a chief minister from visiting such a huge stage.

In 2019, the Centre stopped Kejriwal from attending a similar event, arguing that it was not appropriate for a chief minister to attend a conference for mayors. The Chief Minister addressed the meeting online.