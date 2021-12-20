Sidhu stirs political pot in Punjab demanding ‘action’ in sacrilege cases

He has been slamming rival SAD as well as questioning his own Congress government in the state over the matter of ensuring justice in the 2015 firing incidents.

Politics over the Punjab sacrilege cases is heating up as the Assembly polls near.

On Monday, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Faridkot district to meet the agitating family members of an anti-sacrilege protester.

The man was killed when the police fired at Sikh demonstrators protesting against the sacrilege that had taken place in Faridkot in 2015 when the SAD-BJP was in power.

Sidhu has been slamming rival SAD as well as questioning his own Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab over the matter of ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege and post-sacrilege police firing incidents.

On Monday, he arrived at the spot early to show solidarity with the victims’ families. Krishan Bhagwan Singh, the son of one of the deceased, is on an indefinite protest for justice.

With families of the deceased and Ajit Singh at Behbal Kalan Dharna … https://t.co/pKTxj6DHsS — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 20, 2021

A report in News 18 quoted sources close to Sidhu as saying that after the recent incidents, the PCC chief has been telling his supporters that the government needs to show “action” in the sacrilege case to win the confidence of the electorate. “After all sacrilege was an important issue on which Congress came to power. And an impression is gaining ground that since the government has not been tough against those culprits, such incidents will keep on happening,” the leader reportedly said.

The Channi government has ordered an SIT probe into the sacrilege incident. “Sidhu has been consistently raising the issue and that is why the sacrilege issue has shot him back into the spotlight and put the government under pressure,” a Congress leader was quoted as saying by News 18.