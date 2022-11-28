Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police van carrying Aftab attacked with swords

The police had also recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aftab to chop the body of Shraddha

A police van carrying Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was attacked outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi’s Rohini by two armed persons.

The van was taking Aftab back to jail from FSL after a 9-hour-long polygraph test. Two of the attackers were later arrested, and weapons were seized.

Chanting’Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hindu Sena’, the attackers ran barged towards the van and started hitting the vehicle with their swords, forcing policemen to take immediate action.

Earlier, the police had recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aftab to chop the body of Shraddha. Police have also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, and sliced her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court, on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

