Shivling at Gyanvapi mosque was worshipped for centuries: Hindu side in court

The counsel for the Hindu side said that the Shivling had appeared on its own and had been worshipped there for centuries, but later the idol was hidden

Hindu plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple case on Friday submitted in a Varanasi district court that the Shivling claimed to have been found there during a videography survey was worshipped for centuries but later hidden.

Presenting the arguments on the maintainability of the case, the counsel for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, said ‘Adivishweshwar’ had appeared on his own. He had been worshipped there for centuries but later the idol was hidden, Yadav said, adding that the advocates for the Hindu side argued that no roof is needed to offer namaz and it can be read anywhere.

The Muslim side has not been able to present any evidence that the land of the Gyanvapi complex belongs to the Waqf Board, hence, this case is fully maintainable, Yadav said.

District government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Jain completed arguments on behalf of plaintiffs no. 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Next hearing on Monday

Now, the court will hear arguments of litigant no.1, Rakhi Singh, on Monday.

He said only those concerned with the case are allowed in the court during the hearing and no recording of it is being done.

Rakhi Singh and others had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque but the Muslim side had urged the court to dismiss the case.

A lower court later ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the complex.

On the Supreme Court’s order, the matter is now being heard by the district court.

