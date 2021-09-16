‘I was too busy… did not know what Raj Kundra was up to,’ Shilpa tells police

Actor tells police that she was not aware of the controversial apps ‘Hotshots’ or ‘Bollyfame', both linked to porn business

Actor Shilpa Shetty has told Mumbai Police that she was not aware of the activities of her husband, Raj Kundra, who is accused of producing and streaming porn on mobile apps.

Shetty has been listed as a witness in the police charge sheet against Kundra. According to it, Shilpa told the police that she was “too busy” to know what Kundra was “up to”.

“I was too busy with work, did not know what Raj Kundra was up to,” said the actor’s statement, which is part of the 1,400-page charge sheet.

Shetty also told the police that she was not aware of the controversial apps ‘Hotshots’ or ‘Bollyfame’, both linked to the porn business.

After Hotshots was removed over porn content from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, another app, Bollyfame, was launched.

The charge sheet says Kundra, 45, used the premises of Viaan Industries Limited to run the day-to-day operations of the porn business.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with several others, including employees; four employees are believed to have turned witnesses against him.

The businessman has argued in court that the content can be classified as “lascivious” but not pornographic and that similar material is available on OTT platforms such as Netflix.

India has stringent laws against publishing and transmitting “obscene material”, though watching pornography in private is legal.

The police allege that Kundra and his brother registered their company in the UK so it could evade Indian cyber-laws.