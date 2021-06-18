Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel to question Twitter India today

The panel is going to examine steps taken by Twitter India to mitigate the crisis of misusing social media and online news platforms

A Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel will question representatives of Twitter India and officials of information technology ministry on Friday (June 18) on steps taken by Twitter officials to prevent people from misusing social media.

The meeting will hear the opinions of Twitter representatives and discuss safeguarding each citizen’s rights. The panel also aims to find ways of stopping the exploitation of social media or online news media platforms. Discussions on emphasising the security of women in the digital space will take place as well.

The government has locked horns with Twitter ever since the social media giant labelled tweets by BJP politicians as ‘manipulated media’. The Uttar Pradesh police department also issued a FIR for keeping the posts about the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad district on June 5. Twitter along with several journalists and Congress leaders were accused of provoking communal sentiments in the FIR.

News organisations said that talks about the Centre’s decision of complying Twitter to follow the amended IT rules should also take place in the meeting. The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, listed out ethics and suggested a method to manage inappropriate content on social media and digital news platforms.

The rules said social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook would have to reveal origins of any posts a court or government authority wishes to examine. Twitter also criticised the new regulations to be a ‘potential threat’ to freedom of expression in India.

Earlier, on June 5, the Centre had sent a final notice to Twitter to comply with the new rules.