Shashi Tharoor, Hariprasad Chaurasia among others to participate in JLF 2023

The organisers of the 2023 Jaipur Literature Festival on Wednesday (November 30) unveiled their final list of speakers who will participate in their annual literary jamboree. This list features flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, politician-author Shashi Tharoor, writer Akshaya Mukul, photographer Dayanita Singh, Pulitzer Prize winners Caroline Elkins and Siddhartha Mukherjee, among others.

The 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will kick off from January 19, 2023. The literary event will host many renowned fiction and non-fiction writers of national and international fame.

Announcing the final list of speakers at the upcoming festival, the organisers said that some of the world’s best thinkers, writers, and speakers, including author Amia Srinivasan, academic David Wengrow, member of Lok Sabha Feroze Varun Gandhi, author Merlin Sheldrake; co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited Nandan Nilekani will participate in this event.

The much-anticipated list goes on to include filmmaker Onir, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee P Sainath, historian and academic Ruth Harris, internationally bestselling author Simon Sebag-Montefiore, and pop singer Usha Uthup.

“The 2023 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will offer an immersive experience of literature, discourse, musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more to all art, literature and culture enthusiasts gathered to bask in the glory of the greatest literary show on earth,” the organisers said.

The previously announced list of speakers include renowned authors like Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Tanuj Solanki, along with writers like Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Howard Jacobson, NoViolet Bulawayo, poet Jerry Pinto, novelist-filmmaker Ruth Ozeki, and writer-journalist Vauhini Vara.