Shah Rukh Khan hints at OTT debut, says ‘picture abhi baaki hai doston’

With all other major Bollywood stars debuting on OTT platforms, the actor's fans are holding their breath.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can rejoice.

The actor seems to be readying for his OTT debut as he gave a sneak peek into his plans on Twitter on Saturday, sharing an advertisement video for streaming giant Disney+Hotstar and a teasing caption: “Hmmmm.Picture toh abhi baaki hai.mere doston #SiwaySRK (sic).”

Advertisement

King Khan looks absolutely ‘Young Hero’ in recent Video of Hotstar. #ShahRukhKhan need you in ott platform

#SiwaySRK pic.twitter.com/BsYLQObyoW — Arka Sana (@SanaArka) September 11, 2021

SRK’s 40-sec ad for Disney + Hostar, Karan Johar shared the clip, Ranveer Sing’s comment for the video. Does all this insinuate the collaboration of @iamSRK and Ranveer with KJO on Disneyplus?#SiwaySRK — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 11, 2021

The video shows Shah Rukh Khan waving to fans from his balcony, and talking to his manager about no other star managing to pull such huge crowds outside their residence. His manager replies to him that till now, he hasn’t seen such crowds in front of other stars’ houses, but can’t say about the future. Which wipes the smile off SRK’s face. The manager further says that the biggest stars of Bollywood are now on the OTT platform, all except SRK.

With Shah Rukh Khan hinting at his FOMO as his contemporaries and rivals debut and become popular on digital streaming platforms, his fans are holding their breath.

King Khan’s friend Karan Johar shared the video and wrote: “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk.”

SRK will be seen next in the action film Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also shooting for an untitled film with southern actress Nayanthara.

Also read: OTT: Salaam to Mumbai frontline workers, Sethupathi darbar & crazy ghostbusters