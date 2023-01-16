Severe cold wave returns to north India today; dense fog likely for next 5 days

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by further 2 degrees celsius in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till January 17-18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in Delhi for the next three days. The minimum temperature is expected to settle down at 3 degrees celsius.

Dense fog is also very likely in the national capital for the next five days. According to IMD, Delhi has recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

The national capital saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

As many as 13 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog on Monday morning, said the Indian Railways.

Delhi | People light up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave conditions in the national capital. Visuals from ITO area As per IMD, Delhi will witness a minimum temperature of 4.7°C today pic.twitter.com/FJA7Thbtnd — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Apart from Delhi, other states including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also likely to observe severe cold wave conditions till January 18, the IMD said, adding that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate rainfall or snowfall from January 18.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely in some parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days.

The weather bureau said that minimum temperatures are likely to fall further by about 2 degrees celsius over many parts of north-west and central India till January 17-18 and cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi during this period.

Large parts of north and north-west India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.

The IMD said minimum temperatures will gradually rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance, a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East.

