Severe cold, heavy rains and dense fog: Met issues warning

The Met department on Sunday predicted severe cold weather in several states over the next week.

The IMD warned of isolated to scattered rains and snowfall, and very dense fog cover over parts of northwest India.

The bulletin predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days and over eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

Rainfall:

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Telangana on January 16; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on January 16 and 17 and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during the next three days.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during January 18-20.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 16.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 19 and 20.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate precipitation over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh from January 16 to 20.

Isolated light/moderate precipitation over Himachal Pradesh from January 17-20 and over Uttarakhand from January 18-20.

Snowfall:

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall likely over western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India from January 21 to 23.

Fog:

Dense to very dense fog in isolated parts during the night/morning hours very likely over Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next two days and dense fog in isolated parts over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on January 16 and 17; over western UP and northern Madhya Pradesh during next the two days.

