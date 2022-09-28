SERB and IIT Gandhinagar to host conclave for women in science and technology

Event aims to encourage women in S&T to innovate, boost entrepreneurship, and facilitate discussions on research and its challenges

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will jointly organize a national conclave for female researchers, scientists, and engineers over Thursday and Friday.

More than 150 female scientists, researchers, engineers, students, and postdoctoral fellows from industry and academia across the country will attend the conclave titled Women in Science & Technology: Fostering Innovation. All of them receive SERB grants and fellowships and work on different research projects.

Prof. Sandeep Verma, secretary, SERB, and Prof. Amit Prashant, officiating director of IITGN, will inaugurate the conclave at 9.30 am on Thursday.

The event aims to encourage women in science, technology, and engineering to translate their innovative ideas into technology, instil the spirit of entrepreneurship in them, and facilitate discussions on translational research and its challenges.

Day-care facility

The two-day conclave will have sessions titled Women in Leadership, Women in Industry and Technology Innovation, Challenges for Women in Industrial/Translational Research, Start-up Opportunities for Women Researchers, and Networking Session with Researchers, among others. Leading researchers will share their experiences and insights with the participants.

IIT-GN has arranged a day-care facility for toddlers of the participating scientists and researchers to help them attend the sessions without worrying about their children. The participants have welcomed this gesture.