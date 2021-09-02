Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies at 91

Geelani had been suffering from a kidney disease for over two decades, besides having other age-related issues, including dementia.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, avowedly a pro-Pakistan supporter who spearheaded the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over three decades, breathed his last at his residence in Srinagar on Wednesday (August 1) night, officials said.

Geelani, 91, is survived by two sons and six daughters. He remarried after his first wife passed away in 1968.

Mobile internet was being shut down in Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure to prevent confusion due to spread of rumours.

According to one of his family members, Geelani breathed his last at 10.30 pm.

A three-time MLA in the erstwhile state from Sopore, Geelani had virtually become the face of agitation in the 2008 Amarnath land row, 2010 agitation sparked by killing of a youth in Srinagar.

He was the founder member of Hurriyat Conference but broke away and formed his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in early 2000. He finally bid farewell to his own Hurriyat Conference in June 2020.

A hawk among separatists

Born on September 29, 1929 in a village in Bandipora district, Geelani completed his education from Oriental College, Lahore. He worked as a teacher for few years before joining Jamaat-e-Islami. Geelani, who was seen as a hawk among the separatist leadership of Kashmir, went on to become an MLA three times from Sopore constituency. He won the assembly elections in 1972, 1977 and 1987.

Geelani, however, became an anti-election spearhead following the eruption of militancy in Kashmir in 1990. He was one of the founder-members of the Hurriyat Conference, a separatist amalgam of 26 parties, but fell out with the moderates who advocated dialogue with the Centre for resolution of the Kashmir problem. He launched his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir in 2003 following a vertical split in the Hurriyat Conference that he is believed to have engineered.

He launched his own faction of the Hurriyat after bickering with moderates over the allegations of proxy participation in 2002 Assembly elections by Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone. However, Geelani said good bye to Hurriyat politics in June 2020 saying the second rung leadership did not rise to the occasion following abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019.

There were several cases pending against him in the Enforcement Directorate, police and Income Tax Department. Pro-Geelani slogans and messages announcing his death were broadcast over loudspeakers from mosques in Kashmir valley.

His passport was seized in 1981 and never returned, barring an exception in 2006 to facilitate him to perform Hajj pilgrimage.

Police said curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in Kashmir as a precautionary measure. A heavy police bandobast was seen around Geelani’s residence and the roads leading up to it were sealed, with no one allowed to go there. Internet services are also likely to be suspended. Strict restrictions have been imposed in Sopore district, the area from where he belonged. Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places for maintaining law and order.

Tributes pour in

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over Geelani’s death on his official Twitter handle.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying that she was saddened by the news of his death.

“We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness and standing by his belief…” she tweeted.

Despite being against mainstream politicians, Geelani was seen as well cultured and a civilised politician. His death drew condolences from even Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone, who once accused Geelani of making instigating statements that led to his father Abdul Gani Lone’s killing. “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Sahib. Was an esteemed colleague of my late father. May Allah grant him Jannat,” Sajad Lone said.

Geelani would be buried at the place of his choice in the neighbourhood of Hyderpora in the outskirts of the city.

(With inputs from Agencies)