Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; Reliance top gainer

Sensex rose by 347.9 points or 0.56 per cent to reach 62,686.84, while Nifty50 index rose by 90 points to hit record high of 18,611.05

Both Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on Monday (November 28). Sensex rose by 347.9 points or 0.56 per cent to reach 62,686.84, while Nifty50 index rose by 90 points to hit record high of 18,611.05.

Shares of India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, were the top Sensex gainers, up by over three per cent.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty close at record highs as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes

While the broader market was trading in the green, Nifty’s sectoral indices shifted between gains and losses. Down by 1.15 per cent, Nifty Metal is the biggest loser. Nifty Oil & Gas on the contrary, rose by 2.19 per cent.

Advertisement

The overall sentiments were high due to a sharp fall in oil prices.

Also Read: Markets fall in early trade on weak global equities

Asian markets elsewhere, fell amidst protests in major Chinese cities against the Chinese government’s zero-COVID policy. The protests raised concerns about market growth.

Traders look ahead to the US jobs data due this week to hint towards Fed’s next move.