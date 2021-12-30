Scare as major cities in India report surge in COVID cases

Among those cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Nashik

Major cities in India are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre said on Thursday, expressing concern over the increase in the overall infections in the country.

Among those cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Nashik.

December 26 onwards, India’s daily Covid tally has been increasing, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, addressing the ministry’s weekly briefing. The Centre is in contact with districts that are areas of concern, the secretary said.

Also read: India records 180 new Omicron cases in a day, total tally up to 961

Advertisement

Here Is the Ministry’s Update