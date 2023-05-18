Put disclaimer on ‘32,000 converted’ claim: SC tells ‘The Kerala Story’ makers after stay on ban

The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 18) stayed the West Bengal government’s order, which had banned the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story. Additionally, the court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of moviegoers after theatre owners decided to halt screenings due to security concerns. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also directed the producer to put a disclaimer in the movie by 5 pm on May 20 on the claim that 32,000 Hindu and Christian women were converted to Islam.

According to the apex court, the disclaimer should say that there is no authenticated data to back up the suggestion on the figure of conversion and the film is a fictional one.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said it would like to watch the movie before proceeding to decide the pleas challenging the grant of CBFC certification. It said the petitions will be heard in the second week of July.

The bench also took note of submissions that there was no ban on the film in Tamil Nadu and asked the state government to ensure the safety and security of moviegoers. During the hearing, it said that statutory provisions cannot be used to put a premium on public intolerance.

The bench said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).