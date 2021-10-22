SC notice to top Twitter official over video of assault on Muslim man

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari on a petition by the Uttar Pradesh Police who want him for questioning in connection with a controversial video of assault on an elderly Muslim man that was circulated on Twitter.

The elderly man Abdul Samad was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” near Delhi and assaulted as per the video that went viral.

The UP cops however said that the man was beaten up by Hindu and Muslim people known to him over amulets he sold and not because of communal reasons. They said that the video was meant to spread fake news and disturb communal harmony.

They then booked Maheshwari, the Twitter India head then, for intent to riot, promoting enmity, and criminal conspiracy.

On June 17, the Ghaziabad Police asked Maheshwari, a Bengaluru resident, to join the probe and give his statement at Loni Border police station within seven days.

Maheshwari offered to join through video conference for the questioning and assured his cooperation with the police. The Ghaziabad Police issued fresh summons to him on June 21.

Maheshwari then filed a petition in Karnataka High Court questioning the legal standing of the notice. He stated that he was ready to appear before the UP Police if they provided an undertaking that he would not be arrested.

The Karnataka court on June 25 asked the UP Police not to proceed in a coercive manner and ruled than if they wanted to question him, they could do so virtually.

The UP police then move the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka HC order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said that there’s a question of law that needed examination. “For the time being, ignore the reason why summon was issued. It was a 41A notice so there’s no question of arrest etc. The question is the territorial jurisdiction of the High Court,” he submitted before the court.

Following this, an SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India issued notice to Maheshwari.

In the meantime, Twitter transferred Manish Maheshwari to the US.